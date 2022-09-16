Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

VOYA stock opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.20.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

