VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Short Interest Update

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPCB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
