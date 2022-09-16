VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Update

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VSBGF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology and marketing company, operates as a software provider of security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

