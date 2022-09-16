VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 789.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in VSE by 36.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

VSE Stock Up 2.6 %

VSE Dividend Announcement

Shares of VSEC opened at $38.46 on Friday. VSE has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $492.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Articles

