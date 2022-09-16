VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $4.37

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.25. VTEX shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 1,634 shares traded.
VTEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, VTEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
