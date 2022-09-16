VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $4.37

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.25. VTEX shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 1,634 shares traded.

VTEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, VTEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in shares of VTEX by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 12,181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,932 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in VTEX by 2,701.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,555,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285,808 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in VTEX by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 667,849 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VTEX by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after buying an additional 1,468,983 shares during the period. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of VTEX by 55.7% in the second quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,477,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 528,219 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

