Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $3.31

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for about $3.31 or 0.00016883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $79.16 million and approximately $10.04 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,620.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00058232 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012794 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005499 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00064756 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00079199 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

