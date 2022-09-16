Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Shares Down 7.2%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 337,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 297,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 54.80, a current ratio of 54.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.82 million and a PE ratio of 1.53.

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland.

