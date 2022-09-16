Vulcano Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $47,663.83 (VULC)

Vulcano (VULC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Vulcano has a total market capitalization of $47,663.83 and approximately $9,832.00 worth of Vulcano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcano has traded 59.7% higher against the dollar. One Vulcano coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VIP Token (VIP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PWR Coin (PWR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Incube Chain (ICB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FIBRE (FIBRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CrazyMiner (PWR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vulcano Profile

Vulcano is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2020. Vulcano’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,050,000 coins. Vulcano’s official website is vulcano.io. Vulcano’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vulcano is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vulcano

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcano using one of the exchanges listed above.

