W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,491 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 704,176 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 38,296 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.7 %

WRB opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.27. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

