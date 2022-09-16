Wagerr Price Reaches $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $186.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00090764 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00078947 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00030934 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007800 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,418,028 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees.In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

