Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wah Fu Education Group Price Performance

Shares of WAFU stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. Wah Fu Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $7.87.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

See Also

