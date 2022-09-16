Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WMMVY opened at $36.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. Wal-Mart de México has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $41.64.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

