Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,942 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,684,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after buying an additional 2,911,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

