Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Shares Up 15.6%

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 15.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 119,333 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 86,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Walker River Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.55 million and a P/E ratio of -110.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.38.

Walker River Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Rhino Exploration Inc and changed its name to Walker River Resources Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walker River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.