Wall Street Games Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $618,609.35 and approximately $602,972.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004869 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000422 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00031882 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

WSG is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2021. Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. The official website for Wall Street Games is wsg.gg. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken.

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wall Street Games is a hybrid blockchain-based online gaming platform, where players battle each other in simple games for rewards in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

