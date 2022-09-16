Wallet Swap Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week (WSWAP)

Wallet Swap (WSWAP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Wallet Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wallet Swap has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Wallet Swap has a total market cap of $451,018.07 and $11,897.00 worth of Wallet Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 309.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15,588.31 or 0.78311023 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 590.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00102418 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00831914 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Wallet Swap Profile
Wallet Swap’s total supply is 6,355,688,269,446 coins and its circulating supply is 5,137,530,704,227 coins. Wallet Swap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Wallet Swap
