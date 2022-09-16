Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 139,635 Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Avidity Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1,747.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,984,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,750,000 after buying an additional 3,769,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 294,791 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 411.6% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,167,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,325,000 after purchasing an additional 244,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,135,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,977,000 after purchasing an additional 112,024 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ RNA opened at $21.20 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.18). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 1,849.49%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $342,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $342,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $308,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,456 shares of company stock worth $2,035,474 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNA. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

