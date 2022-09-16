Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 1,843.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in RH by 494.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth about $1,213,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth about $2,568,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in RH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total value of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $1,321,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,954. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE RH opened at $259.22 on Friday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $708.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.31.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.75.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

