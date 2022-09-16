Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 135.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 53,624 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR opened at $42.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,147.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,285. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

