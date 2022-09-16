Walleye Capital LLC Buys 11,166 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 163.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $251,397,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $154.98 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $154.62 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.31.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

