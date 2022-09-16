Walleye Capital LLC Buys 60,180 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 195.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,180 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $16.99 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lyft to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

