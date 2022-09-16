Walleye Capital LLC Buys 957,483 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) by 1,394.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957,483 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.74% of Vroom worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRM. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 99,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 840,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 498,627 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 66.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

VRM stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. The firm had revenue of $475.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

