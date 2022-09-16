Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 62,211 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Evoqua Water Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after buying an additional 97,097 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $719,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AQUA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

