Walleye Capital LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 115.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 57,325 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Insmed worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insmed by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Insmed by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 15.7% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. Insmed had a negative net margin of 188.04% and a negative return on equity of 154.14%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Insmed to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $6,035,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 314,355 shares of company stock valued at $8,279,853 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

