Walleye Capital LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1,656.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 683.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Masimo Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $155.25 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Masimo’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

