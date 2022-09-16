Walleye Capital LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.74% of AFC Gamma worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFCG. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFCG shares. TheStreet raised shares of AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AFC Gamma to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $344.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.06. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 56.14% and a return on equity of 13.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

