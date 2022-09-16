Walleye Capital LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 75,691 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1,124.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 162,417 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 564,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 150,103 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 286,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 93,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 89.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 88,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.