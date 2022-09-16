Walleye Capital LLC Invests $2.50 Million in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 935,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,091,000 after buying an additional 77,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KGI Securities started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $965.78 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,913.77. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.18 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $867.68 and a 200-day moving average of $904.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.