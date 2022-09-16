Walleye Capital LLC Invests $3.32 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,239 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. MKM Partners raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.47.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $115.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $149.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

