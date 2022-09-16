Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,523 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 192,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,545,000 after buying an additional 101,849 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,316,000 after buying an additional 1,003,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Valero Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

VLO opened at $105.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.5 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

