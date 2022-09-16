Walleye Capital LLC Sells 4,183 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,252 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 7.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDA stock opened at $107.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.06. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.26 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.03%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

