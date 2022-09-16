Wanchain (WAN) 1-Day Volume Hits $719,039.00

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $37.37 million and approximately $719,039.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00091531 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00082049 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021276 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00031629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007871 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.