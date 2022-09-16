Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $194.25

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$194.25 and last traded at C$193.99, with a volume of 55746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$192.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Connections to C$138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$146.43.

Waste Connections Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.89. The firm has a market cap of C$49.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$176.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$169.82.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.5095299 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.294 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.55, for a total value of C$554,825.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$905,811.32. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.55, for a total transaction of C$554,825.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$905,811.32. Also, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total transaction of C$1,311,679.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,400,936.07.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

