Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Waste Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Waste Management by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Waste Management by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

NYSE WM opened at $171.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.11. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

