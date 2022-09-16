Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Waterdrop Stock Performance

NYSE WDH opened at $1.18 on Friday. Waterdrop has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of -0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $102.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Waterdrop will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterdrop

Waterdrop Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Waterdrop stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop Inc. ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

