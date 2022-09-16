Waves Enterprise Price Reaches $0.0431 on Major Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $475,779.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 111.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.37 or 0.22926770 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 572.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00103234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00846397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com.

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

