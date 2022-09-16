Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Wayfair Stock Down 3.4 %

Wayfair stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $298.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -12.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $89,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,894,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $89,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,894,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $86,322.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $902,032. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 1,909.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 57,273 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,059,000 after purchasing an additional 362,256 shares during the period. Finally, Wishbone Management LP grew its holdings in Wayfair by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 169,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

