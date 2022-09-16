WebDollar Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,987.00 (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, WebDollar has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $7,987.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lung Protocol (L2P) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WebDollar Profile
WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,667,670,871 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io.
Buying and Selling WebDollar
