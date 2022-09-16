Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.96. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Starbucks Price Performance

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.43.

Starbucks stock opened at $92.22 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.49.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 560,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,838,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 198.1% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,376,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $262,787,000 after acquiring an additional 316,497 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $6,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.