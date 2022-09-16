Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.96. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.
Starbucks Price Performance
Starbucks stock opened at $92.22 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.49.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 560,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,838,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 198.1% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,376,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $262,787,000 after acquiring an additional 316,497 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $6,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Read More
