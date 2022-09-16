Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BMRN. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.86.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $97.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average is $83.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.32.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,392,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,250,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,662,000 after purchasing an additional 66,683 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 427.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 111,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 90,341 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
