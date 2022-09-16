Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BMRN. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.86.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $97.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average is $83.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,392,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,250,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,662,000 after purchasing an additional 66,683 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 427.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 111,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 90,341 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

