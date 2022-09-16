Wells Fargo & Company Trims LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price to $100.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.95.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $78.08 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

