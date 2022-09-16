WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Joseph R. Robinson Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) Director Joseph R. Robinson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $222,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WesBanco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $35.64 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,271,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,777,000 after acquiring an additional 38,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 49,763 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

