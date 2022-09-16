West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Up 87.4% in August

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,164,200 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the August 15th total of 621,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 388.1 days.

West African Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WFRSF opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. West African Resources has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.15.

About West African Resources

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project covering an area of 116 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

