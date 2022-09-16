West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Up 87.4% in August

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,164,200 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the August 15th total of 621,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 388.1 days.
West African Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WFRSF opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. West African Resources has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.15.
About West African Resources
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West African Resources (WFRSF)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.