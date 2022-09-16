Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Shares Up 3.8%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.41. 66,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 106,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.47. The company has a market cap of C$57.54 million and a PE ratio of -26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in four properties, which include the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

Featured Stories

