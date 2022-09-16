WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WH Group Stock Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $13.70 on Friday. WH Group has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $15.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.
WH Group Company Profile
