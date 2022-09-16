WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WH Group Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $13.70 on Friday. WH Group has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $15.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

