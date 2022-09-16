WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,463.42

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,463.42 ($17.68) and traded as high as GBX 1,479.50 ($17.88). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,467.50 ($17.73), with a volume of 158,543 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.23) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($26.34) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,074.29 ($25.06).

Get WH Smith alerts:

WH Smith Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,435.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,463.42. The company has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

WH Smith Company Profile

In other news, insider Annette Court bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,393 ($16.83) per share, for a total transaction of £41,790 ($50,495.41).

(Get Rating)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.