Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,500 by Analysts at Barclays

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,710 ($44.83).

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 2,630 ($31.78) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,600.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,669.08. The stock has a market cap of £5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,642.86. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,382 ($28.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10).

In other news, insider Chris Kennedy purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,436 ($29.43) per share, with a total value of £24,847.20 ($30,023.20).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

