WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0983 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $73.13 million and approximately $720,644.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0983 or 0.00000498 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000981 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is www.whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

