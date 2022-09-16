Whiteheart Reaches Market Capitalization of $928,737.69 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for about $104.49 or 0.00529775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $928,737.69 and $20,086.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance.

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

