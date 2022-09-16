Whole Earth Coin (WEC) Reaches One Day Volume of $46,504.00

Whole Earth Coin (WEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Whole Earth Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Whole Earth Coin has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. Whole Earth Coin has a total market capitalization of $53,744.00 and $46,504.00 worth of Whole Earth Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 488.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.13 or 0.22841111 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 555% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00104853 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00836379 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Whole Earth Coin Profile

Whole Earth Coin’s launch date was January 1st, 2021. Whole Earth Coin’s official website is www.wholeearthfoundation.org. Whole Earth Coin’s official Twitter account is @WholeEarthFdn.

Buying and Selling Whole Earth Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Whole Earth Foundation (WEF) proposes to utilize the Whole Earth Access (WEA) platform to connect general citizens (or information providers) and infrastructure service providers by providing access to a database containing detailed information about their infrastructure, and an ecosystem designed to facilitate communication and collaboration.WEC tokens are ERC20 Utility Tokens based on the Ethereum blockchain. The Foundation selected the Ethereum blockchain for its maturity as a decentralized platform offering robust security and access to various development tools.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whole Earth Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

